Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

1500 South Blvd 201-B - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ByYE14dLKpT.

One of a kind. 1 of only 2 penthouse residential condominiums built in the massive restoration of the Historic Dilworth Drugstore. This condominium takes advantage of ceilings over 18' in height and exposed beam construction. Property is adjacent to the Bland Street Light rail stop. You will find a cozy loft space on your way to your private rooftop terrace. Elegant kitchen with gas cooking, granite countertops, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with lots of natural light, 2 large walk-in closets, dual vanities, soaking tub & tile shower. Rare opportunity on a unique space. Property is available for residential or commercial.



(RLNE2158282)