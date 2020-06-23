All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1500 South Blvd 201-B

1500 South Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1500 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1500 South Blvd 201-B - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ByYE14dLKpT.
One of a kind. 1 of only 2 penthouse residential condominiums built in the massive restoration of the Historic Dilworth Drugstore. This condominium takes advantage of ceilings over 18' in height and exposed beam construction. Property is adjacent to the Bland Street Light rail stop. You will find a cozy loft space on your way to your private rooftop terrace. Elegant kitchen with gas cooking, granite countertops, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with lots of natural light, 2 large walk-in closets, dual vanities, soaking tub & tile shower. Rare opportunity on a unique space. Property is available for residential or commercial.

(RLNE2158282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South Blvd 201-B have any available units?
1500 South Blvd 201-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 South Blvd 201-B have?
Some of 1500 South Blvd 201-B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 South Blvd 201-B currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South Blvd 201-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South Blvd 201-B pet-friendly?
No, 1500 South Blvd 201-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1500 South Blvd 201-B offer parking?
No, 1500 South Blvd 201-B does not offer parking.
Does 1500 South Blvd 201-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South Blvd 201-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South Blvd 201-B have a pool?
No, 1500 South Blvd 201-B does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South Blvd 201-B have accessible units?
No, 1500 South Blvd 201-B does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South Blvd 201-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South Blvd 201-B does not have units with dishwashers.
