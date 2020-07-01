All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1500 Ferncliff Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1500 Ferncliff Road
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1500 Ferncliff Road

1500 Ferncliff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Ferncliff Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1500 Ferncliff Road Available 03/01/20 Cotswold Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Olde Cotswold. Enjoy the natural light throughout the highlights the spacious living areas, newer kitchen, glistening hardwood floors, 9ft. ceilings and custom trim throughout. Master suite is on the main floor, with Jack and Jill bedrooms on 2nd floor along with en suite guest room and bonus/office. Home also features large 2 car garage, private patio and fenced rear yard. Price includes lawncare/landscaping, HVAC and pest service. All of this located in the heart of Cotswold, minutes to shopping, restaurants and grocery. Available after January 6th.

(RLNE5427321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Ferncliff Road have any available units?
1500 Ferncliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Ferncliff Road have?
Some of 1500 Ferncliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Ferncliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Ferncliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Ferncliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Ferncliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Ferncliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Ferncliff Road offers parking.
Does 1500 Ferncliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Ferncliff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Ferncliff Road have a pool?
No, 1500 Ferncliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Ferncliff Road have accessible units?
No, 1500 Ferncliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Ferncliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Ferncliff Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte