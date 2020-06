Amenities

1/2 off July rent if lease begins by 6/30



BALLANTYNE - Self tour - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom - 2 story townhouse - End unit with new carpet throughout and fresh paint! This beautiful townhouse is ready for immediate move in! Secluded patio with an abundance of privacy. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter the first floor. Separate garage in the back (this is VERY hard to find in Ballantyne!!) Across from the townhome is a beautiful stone structured open grilling area.