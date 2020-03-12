14801 Asheton Creek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

4 Bedroom Home in Steele Creek! - Located in the Huntington Forest Community is a Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story home / 2 car garage. Open Floor plan with a gas log fireplace in the Family room. Eat-In Kitchen has upgraded Granite and backsplash. Large fenced in back yard, great for entertaining guest with extended patio. Large Master Suite with Garden Tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Other Bedrooms upstairs are spacious with great closet space. Neighborhood amenities include large pool, playground, and picnic area. Washer/Dryer connections.



Pets are Conditional. All utilities and lawn care are tenant responsibilities.



(RLNE4858290)