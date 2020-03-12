All apartments in Charlotte
14801 Asheton Creek Drive

14801 Asheton Creek Drive
Location

14801 Asheton Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedroom Home in Steele Creek! - Located in the Huntington Forest Community is a Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story home / 2 car garage. Open Floor plan with a gas log fireplace in the Family room. Eat-In Kitchen has upgraded Granite and backsplash. Large fenced in back yard, great for entertaining guest with extended patio. Large Master Suite with Garden Tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Other Bedrooms upstairs are spacious with great closet space. Neighborhood amenities include large pool, playground, and picnic area. Washer/Dryer connections.

Pets are Conditional. All utilities and lawn care are tenant responsibilities.

(RLNE4858290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive have any available units?
14801 Asheton Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive have?
Some of 14801 Asheton Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14801 Asheton Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14801 Asheton Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14801 Asheton Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14801 Asheton Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14801 Asheton Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14801 Asheton Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14801 Asheton Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 14801 Asheton Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14801 Asheton Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14801 Asheton Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
