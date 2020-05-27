All apartments in Charlotte
14522 Cinnamon Field Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:40 PM

14522 Cinnamon Field Road

14522 Cinnamon Field Road · No Longer Available
Location

14522 Cinnamon Field Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now available is this great 4-bedroom/2.5-bath/2-car garage home with fenced yard on a large lot in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte. This home has a perfect cul-de-sac location, is about 1916 sq. ft and has some newer updates. The main level includes a formal living room or office and formal dining room. The family room has a gas fireplace and a lot of natural light. The updated eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and newer counter tops. The kitchen is open to the family room and overlooks the large fenced-in back yard. All bedrooms are on the second floor and the master includes trey ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. This is a beautiful home in a great location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. This home is pet-friendly. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet and certain restrictions apply. Call for details. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Good credit and rental history required! This home will be ready for move in September 14th at only $1650/month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road have any available units?
14522 Cinnamon Field Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road have?
Some of 14522 Cinnamon Field Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14522 Cinnamon Field Road currently offering any rent specials?
14522 Cinnamon Field Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14522 Cinnamon Field Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14522 Cinnamon Field Road is pet friendly.
Does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road offer parking?
Yes, 14522 Cinnamon Field Road offers parking.
Does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14522 Cinnamon Field Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road have a pool?
No, 14522 Cinnamon Field Road does not have a pool.
Does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road have accessible units?
No, 14522 Cinnamon Field Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14522 Cinnamon Field Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14522 Cinnamon Field Road does not have units with dishwashers.
