14522 Cinnamon Field Road

Now available is this great 4-bedroom/2.5-bath/2-car garage home with fenced yard on a large lot in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte. This home has a perfect cul-de-sac location, is about 1916 sq. ft and has some newer updates. The main level includes a formal living room or office and formal dining room. The family room has a gas fireplace and a lot of natural light. The updated eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and newer counter tops. The kitchen is open to the family room and overlooks the large fenced-in back yard. All bedrooms are on the second floor and the master includes trey ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. This is a beautiful home in a great location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. This home is pet-friendly. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet and certain restrictions apply. Call for details. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Good credit and rental history required! This home will be ready for move in September 14th at only $1650/month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.