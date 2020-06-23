All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14424 Myers Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14424 Myers Mill Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

14424 Myers Mill Lane

14424 Myers Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14424 Myers Mill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3601820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane have any available units?
14424 Myers Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14424 Myers Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14424 Myers Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14424 Myers Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane offer parking?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14424 Myers Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14424 Myers Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte