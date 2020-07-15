All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

14422 Southbridge Forest Dr

14422 Southbridge Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14422 Southbridge Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful one story traditional home located in the Southbridge Subdivision! - This move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Steele Creek features: a stunning master bathroom with a garden tub, kitchen includes oversized granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile backsplash and eat in kitchen . Great room has a gas fireplace, open floorplan, dining room accented by crown, large back patio, 2 car garage and so much more ! Great location to highways, shopping, entertainment and Lake Wylie.

(RLNE4951263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr have any available units?
14422 Southbridge Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr have?
Some of 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14422 Southbridge Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14422 Southbridge Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
