14422 Southbridge Forest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story traditional home located in the Southbridge Subdivision! - This move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Steele Creek features: a stunning master bathroom with a garden tub, kitchen includes oversized granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile backsplash and eat in kitchen . Great room has a gas fireplace, open floorplan, dining room accented by crown, large back patio, 2 car garage and so much more ! Great location to highways, shopping, entertainment and Lake Wylie.



(RLNE4951263)