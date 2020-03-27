All apartments in Charlotte
14345 San Paolo Ln

Location

14345 San Paolo Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

Property Amenities
At the Center of Ballantyne, Gated Community - Property Id: 134485

3rd floor, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to I-485 and I-77 for easy commute to uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Gated community with coded entry to building for more security. Large Master bed and bath with walk-in closet, fireplace in great room, open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included.
Property Id 134485

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

