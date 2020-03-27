14345 San Paolo Ln

Amenities
At the Center of Ballantyne, Gated Community - Property Id: 134485
3rd floor, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to I-485 and I-77 for easy commute to uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Gated community with coded entry to building for more security. Large Master bed and bath with walk-in closet, fireplace in great room, open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134485p
Property Id 134485
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5187050)