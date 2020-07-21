All apartments in Charlotte
14247 Richmond Park Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

14247 Richmond Park Ave

14247 Richmond Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14247 Richmond Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location! Great 3 story townhome in Ballantyne. 3 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms. Lower level has private bedroom & bathroom. Main level has living/dining area & kitchen. Large master suite on 3rd level. 2 car garage. Fresh paint! Large deck on back and terrace on front. Just seconds to lots of shopping & restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14247 Richmond Park Ave have any available units?
14247 Richmond Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14247 Richmond Park Ave have?
Some of 14247 Richmond Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14247 Richmond Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14247 Richmond Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14247 Richmond Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14247 Richmond Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14247 Richmond Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14247 Richmond Park Ave offers parking.
Does 14247 Richmond Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14247 Richmond Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14247 Richmond Park Ave have a pool?
No, 14247 Richmond Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14247 Richmond Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 14247 Richmond Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14247 Richmond Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14247 Richmond Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
