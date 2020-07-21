14247 Richmond Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location, location! Great 3 story townhome in Ballantyne. 3 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms. Lower level has private bedroom & bathroom. Main level has living/dining area & kitchen. Large master suite on 3rd level. 2 car garage. Fresh paint! Large deck on back and terrace on front. Just seconds to lots of shopping & restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).