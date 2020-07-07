All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14017 Labeau Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14017 Labeau Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

14017 Labeau Avenue

14017 Labeau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14017 Labeau Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 2 Bed, 2 full & 2 half bath townhome in Ballantyne - Subdivision: Sterling Heights
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2003
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Ballantyne Elem., Community House Middle & Ardrey Kell High School

This beautiful 3 story townhome features 2 large master suites each with their own private baths and walk in closets. Master bath has his/hers vanities and separate tub/shower. The main floor has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and good size kitchen with corian counters and island. Lower level has an office with private half bath. Rear garage entry and 2nd story deck. Located in heart of Ballantyne just off Hwy 521. Close to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1850 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE2249378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14017 Labeau Avenue have any available units?
14017 Labeau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14017 Labeau Avenue have?
Some of 14017 Labeau Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14017 Labeau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14017 Labeau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14017 Labeau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14017 Labeau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14017 Labeau Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14017 Labeau Avenue offers parking.
Does 14017 Labeau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14017 Labeau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14017 Labeau Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14017 Labeau Avenue has a pool.
Does 14017 Labeau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14017 Labeau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14017 Labeau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14017 Labeau Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte