14017 Labeau Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lovely 2 Bed, 2 full & 2 half bath townhome in Ballantyne - Subdivision: Sterling Heights

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2003

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Ballantyne Elem., Community House Middle & Ardrey Kell High School



This beautiful 3 story townhome features 2 large master suites each with their own private baths and walk in closets. Master bath has his/hers vanities and separate tub/shower. The main floor has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and good size kitchen with corian counters and island. Lower level has an office with private half bath. Rear garage entry and 2nd story deck. Located in heart of Ballantyne just off Hwy 521. Close to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1850 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



