Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14010 Castle Abbey Ln
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

14010 Castle Abbey Ln

14010 Castle Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14010 Castle Abbey Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Charlotte. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 2nd 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Well maintained town home in highly desirable Ballantyne neighborhood! Prime location with easy access to several grocery stores, daycares/schools, fitness centers and I-485.

Main level has a large living room with gas fireplace. New tile flooring, back splash and quartz counter tops give the kitchen a modern, updated look.

2nd floor has a large master bedroom with new decorative molding and en-suite. The second bedroom has a large closet and attached bath. Fresh paint throughout the home in neutral colors and subtle accents. If that wasn't enough, relax outside on your own private deck! 1 car parking available plus attached one car garage. This town home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln have any available units?
14010 Castle Abbey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln have?
Some of 14010 Castle Abbey Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14010 Castle Abbey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14010 Castle Abbey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14010 Castle Abbey Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14010 Castle Abbey Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14010 Castle Abbey Ln offers parking.
Does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14010 Castle Abbey Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln have a pool?
No, 14010 Castle Abbey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln have accessible units?
No, 14010 Castle Abbey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14010 Castle Abbey Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14010 Castle Abbey Ln has units with dishwashers.

