14010 Castle Abbey Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Charlotte. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 2nd 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



Well maintained town home in highly desirable Ballantyne neighborhood! Prime location with easy access to several grocery stores, daycares/schools, fitness centers and I-485.



Main level has a large living room with gas fireplace. New tile flooring, back splash and quartz counter tops give the kitchen a modern, updated look.



2nd floor has a large master bedroom with new decorative molding and en-suite. The second bedroom has a large closet and attached bath. Fresh paint throughout the home in neutral colors and subtle accents. If that wasn't enough, relax outside on your own private deck! 1 car parking available plus attached one car garage. This town home is a must see!