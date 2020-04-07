1326 Charidge Lane

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers approximately 2234 sq ft of comfortable living and storage space. The floor plan features plenty of room for entertaining, including a foyer flanked by formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a corner fireplace and a galley kitchen with all major appliances open to the breakfast area. The upper level houses all of the bedrooms, including the master suite with a large walk-in closet and a private bath. Use the 2-car attached garage for vehicles and additional storage space. Both the rocking chair front porch and rear patio extend the living space outdoors.



Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.