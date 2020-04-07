All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1326 Charidge Lane

1326 Charidge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Charidge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers approximately 2234 sq ft of comfortable living and storage space. The floor plan features plenty of room for entertaining, including a foyer flanked by formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a corner fireplace and a galley kitchen with all major appliances open to the breakfast area. The upper level houses all of the bedrooms, including the master suite with a large walk-in closet and a private bath. Use the 2-car attached garage for vehicles and additional storage space. Both the rocking chair front porch and rear patio extend the living space outdoors.

Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Charidge Lane have any available units?
1326 Charidge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Charidge Lane have?
Some of 1326 Charidge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Charidge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Charidge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Charidge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Charidge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1326 Charidge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Charidge Lane offers parking.
Does 1326 Charidge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 Charidge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Charidge Lane have a pool?
No, 1326 Charidge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Charidge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1326 Charidge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Charidge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Charidge Lane has units with dishwashers.
