1312 Effingham Road
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

1312 Effingham Road

1312 Effingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Effingham Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bungalow with Hardwoods throughout. TOTALLY renovated. New Paint, New Bathroom, Updated Kitchen w/ Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven. Living Room, Kitchen, Three Bedrooms + additional space for entertaining or office in Sunroom off Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Inc. in Rent. Large Fenced Backyard. Central A/C. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. 10 Minutes to Downtown, Centrally Located to S. Charlotte, Univ. Area and Gastonia. Close to I-77, I-85, Wilmore, Wesley Heights, Burger Co. , Pinkeys , Banking, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Effingham Road have any available units?
1312 Effingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Effingham Road have?
Some of 1312 Effingham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Effingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Effingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Effingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Effingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1312 Effingham Road offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Effingham Road offers parking.
Does 1312 Effingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Effingham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Effingham Road have a pool?
No, 1312 Effingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Effingham Road have accessible units?
No, 1312 Effingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Effingham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Effingham Road has units with dishwashers.
