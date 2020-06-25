1312 Effingham Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bungalow with Hardwoods throughout. TOTALLY renovated. New Paint, New Bathroom, Updated Kitchen w/ Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven. Living Room, Kitchen, Three Bedrooms + additional space for entertaining or office in Sunroom off Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Inc. in Rent. Large Fenced Backyard. Central A/C. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. 10 Minutes to Downtown, Centrally Located to S. Charlotte, Univ. Area and Gastonia. Close to I-77, I-85, Wilmore, Wesley Heights, Burger Co. , Pinkeys , Banking, Shopping and Restaurants.