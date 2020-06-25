1312 Effingham Road

Amenities
Bungalow with Hardwoods throughout. TOTALLY renovated. New Paint, New Bathroom, Updated Kitchen w/ Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven. Living Room, Kitchen, Three Bedrooms + additional space for entertaining or office in Sunroom off Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Inc. in Rent. Large Fenced Backyard. Central A/C. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. 10 Minutes to Downtown, Centrally Located to S. Charlotte, Univ. Area and Gastonia. Close to I-77, I-85, Wilmore, Wesley Heights, Burger Co. , Pinkeys , Banking, Shopping and Restaurants.