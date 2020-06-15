Amenities

1305 Summit Greenway Court Available 07/01/20 Wonderful craftsman style end-unit townhome - Wonderful craftsman style end-unit townhome nestled in the tree lined streets of Wesley Heights just off the Greenway that takes you into Fraziers Park in Uptown. Walk to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Entering from the covered front porch you will enjoy the open floor plan that boast 9' ceilings, freshly refinished hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and update kitchen which includes: Granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and stainless appliance package including gas stove and refrigerator. From the living area, you can enjoy the elevated back deck with city views. Tons of windows let the natural light pour in. Lower level has a single car garage and bedroom with its own full bath and private patio. Upstairs has large master bedroom with dual closets and dual vanity in bath. Second bedroom and laundry on upper level as well. Washer and dryer included.



