Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1305 Summit Greenway Court

1305 Summit Greenway Court · (704) 927-5477
Location

1305 Summit Greenway Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Summit Greenway Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1305 Summit Greenway Court Available 07/01/20 Wonderful craftsman style end-unit townhome - Wonderful craftsman style end-unit townhome nestled in the tree lined streets of Wesley Heights just off the Greenway that takes you into Fraziers Park in Uptown. Walk to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Entering from the covered front porch you will enjoy the open floor plan that boast 9' ceilings, freshly refinished hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and update kitchen which includes: Granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and stainless appliance package including gas stove and refrigerator. From the living area, you can enjoy the elevated back deck with city views. Tons of windows let the natural light pour in. Lower level has a single car garage and bedroom with its own full bath and private patio. Upstairs has large master bedroom with dual closets and dual vanity in bath. Second bedroom and laundry on upper level as well. Washer and dryer included.

(RLNE4913005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Summit Greenway Court have any available units?
1305 Summit Greenway Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Summit Greenway Court have?
Some of 1305 Summit Greenway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Summit Greenway Court currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Summit Greenway Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Summit Greenway Court pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Summit Greenway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1305 Summit Greenway Court offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Summit Greenway Court does offer parking.
Does 1305 Summit Greenway Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Summit Greenway Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Summit Greenway Court have a pool?
No, 1305 Summit Greenway Court does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Summit Greenway Court have accessible units?
No, 1305 Summit Greenway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Summit Greenway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Summit Greenway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
