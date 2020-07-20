12207 Brittondale Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with open floor plan, large master suite and 1 car garage. Very clean house with great maintenance. Newly painted wall and freshly cleaned carpet. Close to the University Area and Uptown Charlotte. Master suite includes a very large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Upgraded kitchen which includes granite counters, recessed lights and all appliances. Appliances included are: Smooth top range oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer and TV. VERY NICE FURNITURE included.