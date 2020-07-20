All apartments in Charlotte
12207 Brittondale Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

12207 Brittondale Lane

12207 Brittondale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12207 Brittondale Ln, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with open floor plan, large master suite and 1 car garage. Very clean house with great maintenance. Newly painted wall and freshly cleaned carpet. Close to the University Area and Uptown Charlotte. Master suite includes a very large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Upgraded kitchen which includes granite counters, recessed lights and all appliances. Appliances included are: Smooth top range oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer and TV. VERY NICE FURNITURE included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 Brittondale Lane have any available units?
12207 Brittondale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12207 Brittondale Lane have?
Some of 12207 Brittondale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12207 Brittondale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12207 Brittondale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 Brittondale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12207 Brittondale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12207 Brittondale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12207 Brittondale Lane offers parking.
Does 12207 Brittondale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12207 Brittondale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 Brittondale Lane have a pool?
No, 12207 Brittondale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12207 Brittondale Lane have accessible units?
No, 12207 Brittondale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 Brittondale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12207 Brittondale Lane has units with dishwashers.
