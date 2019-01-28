12119 Regent Ridge Lane

Amenities

Wonderful 4-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath home with 2-car garage. Downstairs features a large family room with vaulted ceilings & a gas, log fireplace, dining room, half bath, laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups, and a spacious fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area, & plenty of cabinet space. The master suite is also on the main level of the home and features a walk-in closet & a private bath with dual vanities & a garden tub. Upstairs you will find 3 guest bedrooms and a full bath. Beautiful backyard with garden sheds. Community adjacent to Winget Park (walking trails & soccer complex). Convenient to I-485, Carowinds, & Lake Wylie.