All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12119 Regent Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12119 Regent Ridge Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:55 PM

12119 Regent Ridge Lane

12119 Regent Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12119 Regent Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath home with 2-car garage. Downstairs features a large family room with vaulted ceilings & a gas, log fireplace, dining room, half bath, laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups, and a spacious fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area, & plenty of cabinet space. The master suite is also on the main level of the home and features a walk-in closet & a private bath with dual vanities & a garden tub. Upstairs you will find 3 guest bedrooms and a full bath. Beautiful backyard with garden sheds. Community adjacent to Winget Park (walking trails & soccer complex). Convenient to I-485, Carowinds, & Lake Wylie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane have any available units?
12119 Regent Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane have?
Some of 12119 Regent Ridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12119 Regent Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12119 Regent Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12119 Regent Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12119 Regent Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12119 Regent Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12119 Regent Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12119 Regent Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12119 Regent Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12119 Regent Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12119 Regent Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte