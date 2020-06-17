All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 119 S Gregg Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
119 S Gregg Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

119 S Gregg Street

119 South Gregg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

119 South Gregg Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This adorable 2-bedroom, 1-bath ranch in the Smallwood subdivision offers an excellent location near Uptown!

Beautifully updated with fine finishes! This home is accented with neutral paint to match well with all your furniture. Hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the home. The galley kitchen features a comfortable layout, making cooking and clean-up easy, and is accented with a tile backsplash, pendent lighting and an all black appliance package. Each bedroom has great closet space, while the bathroom features an upgraded vanity and gorgeous tile work. The fully fenced backyard is grassy with mature landscaping and an open patio—the perfect place to enjoy fresh air and sunshine.

Enjoy the quiet of suburban life with all the fun and excitement of Uptown only minutes from home! Close to shopping, dining and several parks. Johnston C. Smith University is just around the corner. Close to the number 1, 7 and 8 bus lines.

Sorry, no pets.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Gregg Street have any available units?
119 S Gregg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 119 S Gregg Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Gregg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Gregg Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 S Gregg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 119 S Gregg Street offer parking?
No, 119 S Gregg Street does not offer parking.
Does 119 S Gregg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Gregg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Gregg Street have a pool?
No, 119 S Gregg Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 S Gregg Street have accessible units?
No, 119 S Gregg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Gregg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 S Gregg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S Gregg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 S Gregg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte