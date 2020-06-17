119 S Gregg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This adorable 2-bedroom, 1-bath ranch in the Smallwood subdivision offers an excellent location near Uptown!



Beautifully updated with fine finishes! This home is accented with neutral paint to match well with all your furniture. Hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the home. The galley kitchen features a comfortable layout, making cooking and clean-up easy, and is accented with a tile backsplash, pendent lighting and an all black appliance package. Each bedroom has great closet space, while the bathroom features an upgraded vanity and gorgeous tile work. The fully fenced backyard is grassy with mature landscaping and an open patio—the perfect place to enjoy fresh air and sunshine.



Enjoy the quiet of suburban life with all the fun and excitement of Uptown only minutes from home! Close to shopping, dining and several parks. Johnston C. Smith University is just around the corner. Close to the number 1, 7 and 8 bus lines.



Sorry, no pets.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**