Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:41 PM

11823 Golspie Court

11823 Golspie Court · (704) 493-9818
Location

11823 Golspie Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolute Stunner! Check out this home Right at the heart of Ballantyne on a cul-de-sac street in popular Edinburg! Flowing with Hand Scraped hardwoods throughout the Main level. Warm gray interior paint w/crisp white trim just perfectly laid out for your personal touch! Spacious Living Room bringing abundance of natural light in while giving a perfect view of nature while you can snuggle around the cozy fireplace. Kitchen with all white cabinetry, SS appliances, center island giving you ample of cabinet & counter space. Spacious bedrooms, Stunning master suite with shelved walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. All amenities & features are beautifully laid out. Conveniently located to Publix, shopping, restaurants and less than 3 miles to I-485.Why Wait Stop By Today for More Details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Golspie Court have any available units?
11823 Golspie Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11823 Golspie Court have?
Some of 11823 Golspie Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Golspie Court currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Golspie Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Golspie Court pet-friendly?
No, 11823 Golspie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11823 Golspie Court offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Golspie Court does offer parking.
Does 11823 Golspie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Golspie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Golspie Court have a pool?
No, 11823 Golspie Court does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Golspie Court have accessible units?
No, 11823 Golspie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Golspie Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11823 Golspie Court has units with dishwashers.
