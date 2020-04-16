11823 Golspie Court

Amenities
Absolute Stunner! Check out this home Right at the heart of Ballantyne on a cul-de-sac street in popular Edinburg! Flowing with Hand Scraped hardwoods throughout the Main level. Warm gray interior paint w/crisp white trim just perfectly laid out for your personal touch! Spacious Living Room bringing abundance of natural light in while giving a perfect view of nature while you can snuggle around the cozy fireplace. Kitchen with all white cabinetry, SS appliances, center island giving you ample of cabinet & counter space. Spacious bedrooms, Stunning master suite with shelved walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. All amenities & features are beautifully laid out. Conveniently located to Publix, shopping, restaurants and less than 3 miles to I-485.Why Wait Stop By Today for More Details!