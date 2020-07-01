All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11625 Sidney Crest Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

11625 Sidney Crest Avenue

11625 Sidney Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11625 Sidney Crest Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet and Upscale community; Rare Spacious Ranch and great for entertaining;Very large master suite; Spacious secondary bedrooms and closets; Large eat-in breakfast area; 3 zone heating & A/C; Very large kitchen with 52' cabinets and lots of storage; Finished garage painted with crown molding,ceiling fan, & storage close;Well manicured yard; Exterior recess light at front porch overhang; New ceiling fans, tile/back-splash, crown molding, neutral paint throughout; 4 bedrooms on main level, bonus room has 2 walk-in closets and 2 regular coat closets;Bedroom/Bonus upstairs; Extended storage space in walk-in attic; Tile, back-splash, new lighting/ceiling fans, painting storage racks added; 2 linen closets in secondary bathroom & one in the hallway;Very open floor plan; Glass security door; Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue have any available units?
11625 Sidney Crest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue have?
Some of 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11625 Sidney Crest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue offers parking.
Does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue have a pool?
No, 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11625 Sidney Crest Avenue has units with dishwashers.

