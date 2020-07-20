All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:50 PM

11600 Norkett Drive

11600 Norkett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11600 Norkett Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 Norkett Drive have any available units?
11600 Norkett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11600 Norkett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Norkett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Norkett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11600 Norkett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11600 Norkett Drive offer parking?
No, 11600 Norkett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11600 Norkett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11600 Norkett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Norkett Drive have a pool?
No, 11600 Norkett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11600 Norkett Drive have accessible units?
No, 11600 Norkett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Norkett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11600 Norkett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11600 Norkett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11600 Norkett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
