Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This move-in ready town home offers 3 floors of comfortable living space! The 4-bedroom layout features wood flooring in the living room and formal dining room, and ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a breakfast area. Two bedrooms with private baths are upstairs, including the master suite with a walk-in closet and private terrace. A third bedroom with a full bath, and a bed/bonus room round out the lower level. Great location with a community pool and clubhouse!