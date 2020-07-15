All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1146 Doveridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1146 Doveridge Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1146 Doveridge Street

1146 Doveridge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1146 Doveridge St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand NEW townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in closets, semi frameless glass door on tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15 minutes without having to pay for parking. Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Pets conditional . NO smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Doveridge Street have any available units?
1146 Doveridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Doveridge Street have?
Some of 1146 Doveridge Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Doveridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Doveridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Doveridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Doveridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Doveridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Doveridge Street offers parking.
Does 1146 Doveridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Doveridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Doveridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 1146 Doveridge Street has a pool.
Does 1146 Doveridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 Doveridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Doveridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Doveridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte