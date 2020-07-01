All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:58 AM

11427 Mcginns Trace Court

11427 Mcginn's Trace Court · No Longer Available
Location

11427 Mcginn's Trace Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Ballantyne home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upstairs bedroom was converted to an office but could still be used as a bedroom. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with playground. 2 car garage. Large kitchen with granite counters, s/s appliances and lots of cabinets. Hardwoods down. Formal dining room. Great room with fireplace and built-ins. Sweet deck out back faces private back yard. Great schools. Close to Ballantyne for shopping and restaurants. Golf courses very near. Washer and Dryer included. Mins to 485, fitness facilities, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court have any available units?
11427 Mcginns Trace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court have?
Some of 11427 Mcginns Trace Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11427 Mcginns Trace Court currently offering any rent specials?
11427 Mcginns Trace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11427 Mcginns Trace Court pet-friendly?
No, 11427 Mcginns Trace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court offer parking?
Yes, 11427 Mcginns Trace Court offers parking.
Does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11427 Mcginns Trace Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court have a pool?
No, 11427 Mcginns Trace Court does not have a pool.
Does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court have accessible units?
No, 11427 Mcginns Trace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11427 Mcginns Trace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11427 Mcginns Trace Court has units with dishwashers.

