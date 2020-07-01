11427 Mcginns Trace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

Beautiful Ballantyne home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upstairs bedroom was converted to an office but could still be used as a bedroom. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with playground. 2 car garage. Large kitchen with granite counters, s/s appliances and lots of cabinets. Hardwoods down. Formal dining room. Great room with fireplace and built-ins. Sweet deck out back faces private back yard. Great schools. Close to Ballantyne for shopping and restaurants. Golf courses very near. Washer and Dryer included. Mins to 485, fitness facilities, etc.