1125 Doveridge Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

1125 Doveridge Street

1125 Doveridge St · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Doveridge St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand new modern 2 bedroom townhome in Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood. Located in walking distance to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the upgrades including open floor plan, granite, tile backsplash, stainless Steel appliance, hardwood floors, tile floors in baths and laundry, walk in pantry, walk in closets, 2 car garage, and so much more. Located close to the Outdoor resort style pool with cabanas. Extra parking for Guest,
colorways may vary, more pictures to come- being professionally photographed on 1/5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Doveridge Street have any available units?
1125 Doveridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Doveridge Street have?
Some of 1125 Doveridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Doveridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Doveridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Doveridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Doveridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1125 Doveridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Doveridge Street offers parking.
Does 1125 Doveridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Doveridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Doveridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 1125 Doveridge Street has a pool.
Does 1125 Doveridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 Doveridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Doveridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Doveridge Street has units with dishwashers.
