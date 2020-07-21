1125 Doveridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new modern 2 bedroom townhome in Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood. Located in walking distance to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the upgrades including open floor plan, granite, tile backsplash, stainless Steel appliance, hardwood floors, tile floors in baths and laundry, walk in pantry, walk in closets, 2 car garage, and so much more. Located close to the Outdoor resort style pool with cabanas. Extra parking for Guest,

colorways may vary, more pictures to come- being professionally photographed on 1/5.