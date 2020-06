Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus room. Well laid out kitchen, breakfast area, great room, dining room, and laundry are downstairs. All bedrooms are up. 2 car garage. Perfect location 2 minutes from I485

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus room. Well laid out kitchen, breakfast area, great room, dining room, and laundry are downstairs. All bedrooms are up. 2 car garage. Perfect location 2 minutes from I485