11228 Quiet Wood Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

This Raintree Country Club home is a 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick Colonial with a separate bonus room over the 2 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint. Attached to the best schools. The extra large lot overlooks a pond and the golf course. Formal dining room, family room, fireplace in great room. The kitchen has Granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Located on a cul-de-sac this home is very close to shopping, 485, and Ballantyne.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS.There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.