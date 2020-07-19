All apartments in Charlotte
11228 Quiet Wood Ct

11228 Quiet Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

11228 Quiet Wood Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
This Raintree Country Club home is a 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick Colonial with a separate bonus room over the 2 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint. Attached to the best schools. The extra large lot overlooks a pond and the golf course. Formal dining room, family room, fireplace in great room. The kitchen has Granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Located on a cul-de-sac this home is very close to shopping, 485, and Ballantyne.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS.There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct have any available units?
11228 Quiet Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct have?
Some of 11228 Quiet Wood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11228 Quiet Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11228 Quiet Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 Quiet Wood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11228 Quiet Wood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11228 Quiet Wood Ct offers parking.
Does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11228 Quiet Wood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct have a pool?
No, 11228 Quiet Wood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 11228 Quiet Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 Quiet Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11228 Quiet Wood Ct has units with dishwashers.
