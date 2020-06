Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Roomy 3 bedroom townhome with garage and fenced in yard. Close to uptown Charlotte, and great schools. Open floor plan with 2-story great room. Master bedroom is on the main floor, and has a vaulted ceiling, and a walk-in closet. Renovated kitchen with granite and gas stovetop. Master bath has been renovated, and has separate shower and bathtub. Large loft and large walk-in storage. Washer and dryer included. Freshly painted. Home is ready to be moved into.