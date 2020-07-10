All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

11216 Stony Path Drive

11216 Stony Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11216 Stony Path Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous home inside & out in desirable Mt. Isle Harbor! Features include main level master bedroom, main level guest room with adjoining full bath, private office with french doors, large great room with oversized gas fireplace, built-in shelves and cabinets. R.C controlled blind for paladium window. Kitchen has corian tops, 42' maple cabinets, and tile backsplash. Beautiful wood floors in kitchen, dining, breakfast, foyer and hall. Close to uptown, US National Whitewater Center, shopping and dining all within minutes of your home. This is the perfect place to call home and won't last long! Minutes from I-485 to Uptown Charlotte, close to shopping and dining and the US Whitewater Center. This house/location has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11216 Stony Path Drive have any available units?
11216 Stony Path Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11216 Stony Path Drive have?
Some of 11216 Stony Path Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11216 Stony Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11216 Stony Path Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11216 Stony Path Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11216 Stony Path Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11216 Stony Path Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11216 Stony Path Drive offers parking.
Does 11216 Stony Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11216 Stony Path Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11216 Stony Path Drive have a pool?
No, 11216 Stony Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11216 Stony Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 11216 Stony Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11216 Stony Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11216 Stony Path Drive has units with dishwashers.

