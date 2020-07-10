11216 Stony Path Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Absolutely gorgeous home inside & out in desirable Mt. Isle Harbor! Features include main level master bedroom, main level guest room with adjoining full bath, private office with french doors, large great room with oversized gas fireplace, built-in shelves and cabinets. R.C controlled blind for paladium window. Kitchen has corian tops, 42' maple cabinets, and tile backsplash. Beautiful wood floors in kitchen, dining, breakfast, foyer and hall. Close to uptown, US National Whitewater Center, shopping and dining all within minutes of your home. This is the perfect place to call home and won't last long! Minutes from I-485 to Uptown Charlotte, close to shopping and dining and the US Whitewater Center. This house/location has it all!