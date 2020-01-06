All apartments in Charlotte
1105 Kurt Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

1105 Kurt Court

1105 Kurt Court · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Kurt Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit with lots of windows. This 3 story, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage is located in the heart of shopping, restaurants, uptown, Park Road shopping center, SouthPark, breweries, etc. New refinished hardwood floors with Jacobean stain. Silver Strand custom paint. New carpet. Kitchen opens to living room/dining room and offers dark cabinets, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Living room has fireplace. Large master bedroom with deluxe master bath, which includes dual sinks, high ceilings & garden tub. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Available 6/1. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Kurt Court have any available units?
1105 Kurt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Kurt Court have?
Some of 1105 Kurt Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Kurt Court currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Kurt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Kurt Court pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Kurt Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1105 Kurt Court offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Kurt Court offers parking.
Does 1105 Kurt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Kurt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Kurt Court have a pool?
No, 1105 Kurt Court does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Kurt Court have accessible units?
No, 1105 Kurt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Kurt Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Kurt Court has units with dishwashers.
