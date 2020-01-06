1105 Kurt Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

End unit with lots of windows. This 3 story, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage is located in the heart of shopping, restaurants, uptown, Park Road shopping center, SouthPark, breweries, etc. New refinished hardwood floors with Jacobean stain. Silver Strand custom paint. New carpet. Kitchen opens to living room/dining room and offers dark cabinets, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Living room has fireplace. Large master bedroom with deluxe master bath, which includes dual sinks, high ceilings & garden tub. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Available 6/1. Must see!