All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1105 Belmont Avenue.
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1105 Belmont Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 7
1105 Belmont Avenue
1105 Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1105 Belmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Apartment in the Belmont Community. No Pets. Owner does not maintain appliances.
Apply online at https://charre.twa.rentmanager.com/applynow
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1105 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1105 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
