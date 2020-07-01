All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:06 AM

11043 Shandon Way Lane

11043 Shandon Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11043 Shandon Way Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Reduced***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

This lovely 4 BR home is move-in ready for new residents. Lots of room for entertaining in your sunny living, dining room and cozy eat-in kitchen with appliances. There is also a half BA on this floor as well. Upper level boasts 4 spacious BR including master with private BA with step-in shower. Don't miss bonus room Access through door In 3rd BR Or Garage. Walk out back to a spacious patio with a beautiful, level fenced in backyard complete with a storage shed for outdoor equipment. This home is close to shopping, schools and UNC!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Vance High School
Middle school: James Martin Middle School
Elementary school: Stoney Creek Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1987
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane have any available units?
11043 Shandon Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11043 Shandon Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11043 Shandon Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11043 Shandon Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11043 Shandon Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11043 Shandon Way Lane offers parking.
Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11043 Shandon Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane have a pool?
No, 11043 Shandon Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 11043 Shandon Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11043 Shandon Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11043 Shandon Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11043 Shandon Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

