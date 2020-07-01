11043 Shandon Way Lane

Amenities
This lovely 4 BR home is move-in ready for new residents. Lots of room for entertaining in your sunny living, dining room and cozy eat-in kitchen with appliances. There is also a half BA on this floor as well. Upper level boasts 4 spacious BR including master with private BA with step-in shower. Don't miss bonus room Access through door In 3rd BR Or Garage. Walk out back to a spacious patio with a beautiful, level fenced in backyard complete with a storage shed for outdoor equipment. This home is close to shopping, schools and UNC!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Vance High School
Middle school: James Martin Middle School
Elementary school: Stoney Creek Elementary School
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1987
