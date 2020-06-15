1101 Randolph Oaks Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely two story, brick home near Cotswold. Great back deck for grilling and hosting guest. Attached two car garage. High ceilings for a nice open feel. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Master bedroom on main level with master bath. Master bath includes walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub, and double, separate vanities. Guest bedroom also on main with full hallway bathroom. Upper level has two other bedrooms with a jack and jill full bath. Large, spacious bonus room with half bath also on upper level.