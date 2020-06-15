All apartments in Charlotte
1101 Randolph Oaks Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:07 PM

1101 Randolph Oaks Court

1101 Randolph Oaks Court · (704) 333-5300
Location

1101 Randolph Oaks Court, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2582 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely two story, brick home near Cotswold. Great back deck for grilling and hosting guest. Attached two car garage. High ceilings for a nice open feel. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Master bedroom on main level with master bath. Master bath includes walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub, and double, separate vanities. Guest bedroom also on main with full hallway bathroom. Upper level has two other bedrooms with a jack and jill full bath. Large, spacious bonus room with half bath also on upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court have any available units?
1101 Randolph Oaks Court has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court have?
Some of 1101 Randolph Oaks Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Randolph Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Randolph Oaks Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Randolph Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Randolph Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Randolph Oaks Court does offer parking.
Does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Randolph Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 1101 Randolph Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 1101 Randolph Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Randolph Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Randolph Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
