Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

11006 Lancaster Park Drive

11006 Lancaster Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11006 Lancaster Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Very clean and well maintained end unit with natural light galore, views of downtown and Ballantyne, updated kitchen and Stainless steel appliances, 2 master bedrooms and attached 2-car garage. End unit with grassy/wooded area at the end. Extremely serene. Wood floors throughout main living area and new floors in all bedrooms. Take the beautiful tree lined walk to Ballantyne Village, Ballantyne's Quad or Ballantyne Commons for dinner, exercise or a night out and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer! Minutes to I-485, I-485 light rail Station, Waverly, Stonecrest and Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive have any available units?
11006 Lancaster Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive have?
Some of 11006 Lancaster Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 Lancaster Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11006 Lancaster Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 Lancaster Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11006 Lancaster Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11006 Lancaster Park Drive offers parking.
Does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11006 Lancaster Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive have a pool?
No, 11006 Lancaster Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 11006 Lancaster Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 Lancaster Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11006 Lancaster Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

