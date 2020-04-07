11006 Lancaster Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Very clean and well maintained end unit with natural light galore, views of downtown and Ballantyne, updated kitchen and Stainless steel appliances, 2 master bedrooms and attached 2-car garage. End unit with grassy/wooded area at the end. Extremely serene. Wood floors throughout main living area and new floors in all bedrooms. Take the beautiful tree lined walk to Ballantyne Village, Ballantyne's Quad or Ballantyne Commons for dinner, exercise or a night out and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer! Minutes to I-485, I-485 light rail Station, Waverly, Stonecrest and Promenade.