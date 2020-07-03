All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

108 N Dotger

108 North Dotger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

SELF-TOUR - Elizabeth - Studio - 1 bed / 1 Bath - 990 Sqft - Available for immediate move in
Cozy 1 bed and 1 bathroom studio located minutes from uptown Charlotte. Central to I-85, I-7, restaurants, night life, and shopping. It comes with a washer and dryer in the unit, Kitchen come with a stove, and refrigerator. Very quiet neighborhood.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N Dotger have any available units?
108 N Dotger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 N Dotger have?
Some of 108 N Dotger's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 N Dotger currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Dotger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Dotger pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 N Dotger is pet friendly.
Does 108 N Dotger offer parking?
No, 108 N Dotger does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Dotger have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 N Dotger offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Dotger have a pool?
No, 108 N Dotger does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Dotger have accessible units?
No, 108 N Dotger does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Dotger have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 N Dotger does not have units with dishwashers.

