All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10416 Winslet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10416 Winslet Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

10416 Winslet Drive

10416 Winslet Drive · (704) 493-9818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10416 Winslet Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Suburban Splendor! This beautiful 3 story townhouse located In the Heart of Ballantyne has it all! You will fall in love as soon as you enter! This stunning townhouse has all the luxurious & pristine features to call it home. Welcoming you with an open floorplan with gleaming wood floorings, wall molding details, beautiful light fixtures, cozy fireplace all beautifully laid out on a neutral palette. Huge Kitchen with SS appliances, all white cabinetry, tons of cabinet & counter space while still getting you the stunning view of nature. Spacious bedrooms. Bathrooms are customized with beautiful features you will appreciate. Not to miss out on the deck just perfectly spacious for relaxation or cookout with friends/family.Conveniently Located to I-485, Ballantyne Corporate Park, Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theater, Medical Offices & More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10416 Winslet Drive have any available units?
10416 Winslet Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10416 Winslet Drive have?
Some of 10416 Winslet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10416 Winslet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10416 Winslet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10416 Winslet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10416 Winslet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10416 Winslet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10416 Winslet Drive does offer parking.
Does 10416 Winslet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10416 Winslet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10416 Winslet Drive have a pool?
No, 10416 Winslet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10416 Winslet Drive have accessible units?
No, 10416 Winslet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10416 Winslet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10416 Winslet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10416 Winslet Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity