10416 Winslet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Suburban Splendor! This beautiful 3 story townhouse located In the Heart of Ballantyne has it all! You will fall in love as soon as you enter! This stunning townhouse has all the luxurious & pristine features to call it home. Welcoming you with an open floorplan with gleaming wood floorings, wall molding details, beautiful light fixtures, cozy fireplace all beautifully laid out on a neutral palette. Huge Kitchen with SS appliances, all white cabinetry, tons of cabinet & counter space while still getting you the stunning view of nature. Spacious bedrooms. Bathrooms are customized with beautiful features you will appreciate. Not to miss out on the deck just perfectly spacious for relaxation or cookout with friends/family.Conveniently Located to I-485, Ballantyne Corporate Park, Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theater, Medical Offices & More.