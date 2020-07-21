Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

10308 Wakerobin Ln. Available 08/01/19 Great 2 story, 4 Bedroom home in University Area - Subdivision: Back Creek Chase

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2001

Pets: NO PETS

Heat Type: Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: University Meadows Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High School



This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2400 square feet. It has a formal sitting room, formal dining room, living room with fireplace and spacious kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Upstairs has 4 great size bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and private full bath with separate tub/shower. The home also has a nice patio, fenced back yard and 2 car garage. Located in Back Creek Chase community off of Back Creek Church near Hwy 49. Easy access to I-485 and close to UNCC or Concord Mills area. Not for student housing. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1595 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



