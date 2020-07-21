All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

10308 Wakerobin Ln.

10308 Wakerobin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10308 Wakerobin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
10308 Wakerobin Ln. Available 08/01/19 Great 2 story, 4 Bedroom home in University Area - Subdivision: Back Creek Chase
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2001
Pets: NO PETS
Heat Type: Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: University Meadows Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High School

This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2400 square feet. It has a formal sitting room, formal dining room, living room with fireplace and spacious kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Upstairs has 4 great size bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and private full bath with separate tub/shower. The home also has a nice patio, fenced back yard and 2 car garage. Located in Back Creek Chase community off of Back Creek Church near Hwy 49. Easy access to I-485 and close to UNCC or Concord Mills area. Not for student housing. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1595 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. have any available units?
10308 Wakerobin Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. have?
Some of 10308 Wakerobin Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10308 Wakerobin Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Wakerobin Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Wakerobin Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10308 Wakerobin Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 10308 Wakerobin Ln. offers parking.
Does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Wakerobin Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. have a pool?
No, 10308 Wakerobin Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10308 Wakerobin Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Wakerobin Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10308 Wakerobin Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
