1023 Skyline View Way.

3 story townhome with Uptown View - Located minutes from Uptown is a 3 bedroom townhome with an incredible uptown view from the top-level master suite. The kitchen is open to the living room and features granite countertops with a high bar-top island and stunning ceiling pot rack. Updated Fixtures and custom tile adds a nice modern touch. Lots of natural light with large windows throughout. 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Stackable washer/dryer will be included. The back porch has a beautiful stairwell off the kitchen to access the parking lot. Call us today for a tour!
(RLNE5251313)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)