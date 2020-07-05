1023 Skyline View Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 story townhome with Uptown View - Located minutes from Uptown is a 3 bedroom townhome with an incredible uptown view from the top-level master suite. The kitchen is open to the living room and features granite countertops with a high bar-top island and stunning ceiling pot rack. Updated Fixtures and custom tile adds a nice modern touch. Lots of natural light with large windows throughout. 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Stackable washer/dryer will be included. The back porch has a beautiful stairwell off the kitchen to access the parking lot. Call us today for a tour!



(RLNE5251313)