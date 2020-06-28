1014 Westbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy Uptown living at it's finest in the popular Third Ward neighborhood. Well-maintained modern open floor-plan. Three story living featuring a rooftop terrace with city views. Entertain friends and family for large gatherings in the beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite features large walk-in tile shower and spacious walk-in closet. Large two car garage facing the street so you have your own driveway. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to enjoy Uptown living with walkability to Frazier Park, Bank of America Stadium and all the nightlife Uptown has to offer.