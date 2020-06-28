All apartments in Charlotte
1014 Westbrook Drive
1014 Westbrook Drive

1014 Westbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Westbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Uptown living at it's finest in the popular Third Ward neighborhood. Well-maintained modern open floor-plan. Three story living featuring a rooftop terrace with city views. Entertain friends and family for large gatherings in the beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite features large walk-in tile shower and spacious walk-in closet. Large two car garage facing the street so you have your own driveway. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to enjoy Uptown living with walkability to Frazier Park, Bank of America Stadium and all the nightlife Uptown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Westbrook Drive have any available units?
1014 Westbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Westbrook Drive have?
Some of 1014 Westbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Westbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Westbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Westbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Westbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1014 Westbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Westbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1014 Westbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Westbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Westbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1014 Westbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Westbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 Westbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Westbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Westbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
