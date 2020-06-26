Private Room In Updated Duplex

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

We are looking for a professional guy roommate in a house with 4 other guys.

It's a Remodeled home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

All utilities included (water, electric, gas, and wireless internet).

All roommates are in their 20s-30s and get along great. Looking for someone that will be a good match..

Washer and dryer included!

House is furnished; excluding your room. (Can furnish room for $25/month more)

12-months lease (shorter lease available at $50 more/month).

Property is very close to the highway and central to Leawood/Overland Park and just few minutes drive to downtown.

Right next door to IHOPKC and 2 miles from IHOPU.