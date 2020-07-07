All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

9419 N Lenox Ave

9419 North Lenox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9419 North Lenox Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f40caaa065 ---- These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and a semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 N Lenox Ave have any available units?
9419 N Lenox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 N Lenox Ave have?
Some of 9419 N Lenox Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 N Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9419 N Lenox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 N Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9419 N Lenox Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9419 N Lenox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9419 N Lenox Ave offers parking.
Does 9419 N Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9419 N Lenox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 N Lenox Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9419 N Lenox Ave has a pool.
Does 9419 N Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 9419 N Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 N Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419 N Lenox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

