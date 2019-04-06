All apartments in Kansas City
8726 North Campbell Street

8726 North Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

8726 North Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Gorgeous, refinished hardwoods throughout this split level beauty. Basement has new carpet and all new paint. Huge back yard with 6' wooden privacy fence. All the bells and whistles here....don't miss it! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 North Campbell Street have any available units?
8726 North Campbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8726 North Campbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
8726 North Campbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 North Campbell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8726 North Campbell Street is pet friendly.
Does 8726 North Campbell Street offer parking?
No, 8726 North Campbell Street does not offer parking.
Does 8726 North Campbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8726 North Campbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 North Campbell Street have a pool?
No, 8726 North Campbell Street does not have a pool.
Does 8726 North Campbell Street have accessible units?
No, 8726 North Campbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 North Campbell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8726 North Campbell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8726 North Campbell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8726 North Campbell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

