Kansas City, MO
7915 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

7915 Blue Ridge Blvd.

7915 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

7915 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a living room with plenty of natural light, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5562892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. have any available units?
7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. have?
Some of 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. offer parking?
No, 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Blue Ridge Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
