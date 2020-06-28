7915 Blue Ridge Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a living room with plenty of natural light, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



