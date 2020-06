Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom 1 &1/2 baths and full basement is ready for you and your family. Nice fenced in backyard, laundry room on first level, nice neighborhood. Driveway and a nice front porch to sit and enjoy the summertime. Central air and fresh paint and new flooring. Apply or call today 816-905-6252 www.nalamanagement.cm