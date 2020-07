Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal sauna

Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location. Enjoy living amongst the eclectic group of boutiques, restaurants, studios, and art galleries of the Crossroads Arts District. Not to mention, residents are never far from outdoor recreation at Washington Square Park, Penn Valley Park, and Liberty Memorial Park. Make your new home at our apartments in Kansas City, MO today! Contact our staff at Kansas City Crossroads for more information.Visit our leasing center at 2001 Walnut Street in Kansas City!