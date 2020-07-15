306 Apartments for rent in Sugar Creek, MO

/
sugar creek
1 Unit Available
10417 Gill Street
10417 Gill Street, Sugar Creek, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
10417 Gill St - 10417 Gill St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Sugar Creek, MO! -2 bed -1 bath -W/D Connections -Carpet -Dishwasher -Basement Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit). We DO NOT accept Section 8.
1 Unit Available
405 Ridge Drive
405 Ridge Drive, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
920 N High St
920 North High Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1133 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is located at 920 N High St in the quiet town of Sugar Creek. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
11804 Felton St.
11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
960 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the
1 Unit Available
1509 North Ponca Drive
1509 North Ponca Street, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1150 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath split entry is full of improvements for you to enjoy. Including new flooring, paint and light fixtures as well as stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the newer thermal windows. Large fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.
1 Unit Available
Bundschu
520 N. Crysler Avenue
520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence.
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space
1 Unit Available
1918 N Whitney Road
1918 North Whitney Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
REDUCED: Independence Area 3 BDR/2 BTH - *Move In Special!* - *HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS!* Check out this Newly Remodeled 3 bdr 2 bath show stopping home. Luscious counter space, all appliances included.
1 Unit Available
Fairland Heights
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Coming soon, August 1: Currently occupied. No showings yet. Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value. These nice units do not come with kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
Farview
18228 E 12th Ter N
18228 East 12th Terrace North, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 310298 Newly updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with single car garage. Located in Fort Osage school district. All utilities paid by tenant. Duplex is Move in Ready.
1 Unit Available
Carlisle
804 S Cedar Ave
804 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
640 sqft
This small two bedroom house is perfect for those needing modest space that has been well maintained and at a value price. Pet Deposit (non-refundable):$200.
17 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$721
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
5 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
11 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
9 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
9 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
1 Unit Available
Hanthorn
352 E Partridge Ave
352 East Partridge Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bd/1.5 ba Bellevista Independence Condo $1000 MUST SEE! - 352 E Partridge Ave, Independence, MO 64055 2 bd/1.5 ba beautiful condo - all on one level - centrally located in Bellevista community.
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
518 E College St
518 East College Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1035 sqft
Charming Independence home $825 - House 2 bd/1ba + 2 BONUS ROOMS! - 518 E College St, Independence, MO 64050 Charming 2 bd/1ba home with additional bonus room downstairs in the partially finished basement AND another bonus room upstairs in the attic.
1 Unit Available
Glendale
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Dr
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Great House in Independence. 3bedroom/1bathroom You will not want to miss all the new that is in this house! Located close to all that Independence has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Valley View
15402 E 3rd Ter S
15402 East 3rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1465 sqft
Lovely home in Independence! Great Finished space in the basement. Located close to all that Independence has to offer. Single Family Home Rent 1395.00 Deposit 1300.00 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Family friendly neighborhood , remodeled home.
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek South
3303 S Oxford Ave
3303 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Coming Soon on July 17. Spacious downstairs 2BR apartment in a Triplex with central AC. Off street parking and storage. Independence schools. In unit Laundry hook ups. We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.
1 Unit Available
Sterling Gardens
11210 East 49th Street South
11210 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1308 sqft
Well Cared for 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath ranch style home! Huge oversized lot great for kids to play or to plant a garden. In Raytown School District. Attached one car garage.
