Kansas City, MO
Steeplechase Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Steeplechase Apartments

311 NW 96th St · (816) 205-4989
Rent Special
Move-IN by 7/17/20 and receive August FREE! *restrictions apply, inquire by calling.
Location

311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K-302 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit F-402 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit I-403 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit G-406 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit C-306 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steeplechase Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
game room
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Steeplechase Apartments at 96th is a premier apartment community located in North Kansas City. Conveniently located off of US-169 it has easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This premier community has spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes with designer features such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, 9ft ceilings, stone fireplaces with mantels, tile back splashes, walk-in pantries and more. Residents enjoy resort-style living with amenities such as two-pools and a splash pad, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, 24-hr fitness, spa area with steam, sauna and massage rooms, game room, pet park, and more. Live luxuriously at Steeplechase Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200-300, Additional deposit may apply pending credit
Move-in Fees: $200 lease initiation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per apartment
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25-$40 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 100 lbs max
Parking Details: Detached garages, carports, premier parking.
Storage Details: 3 by 3 space included in selected floor plans
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steeplechase Apartments have any available units?
Steeplechase Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Steeplechase Apartments have?
Some of Steeplechase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steeplechase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Steeplechase Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move-IN by 7/17/20 and receive August FREE! *restrictions apply, inquire by calling.
Is Steeplechase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Steeplechase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments offers parking.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has a pool.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has accessible units.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
