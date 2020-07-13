Amenities
Steeplechase Apartments at 96th is a premier apartment community located in North Kansas City. Conveniently located off of US-169 it has easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This premier community has spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes with designer features such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, 9ft ceilings, stone fireplaces with mantels, tile back splashes, walk-in pantries and more. Residents enjoy resort-style living with amenities such as two-pools and a splash pad, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, 24-hr fitness, spa area with steam, sauna and massage rooms, game room, pet park, and more. Live luxuriously at Steeplechase Apartments!