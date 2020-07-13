Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park game room guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table sauna shuffle board smoke-free community

Steeplechase Apartments at 96th is a premier apartment community located in North Kansas City. Conveniently located off of US-169 it has easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This premier community has spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes with designer features such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, 9ft ceilings, stone fireplaces with mantels, tile back splashes, walk-in pantries and more. Residents enjoy resort-style living with amenities such as two-pools and a splash pad, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, 24-hr fitness, spa area with steam, sauna and massage rooms, game room, pet park, and more. Live luxuriously at Steeplechase Apartments!