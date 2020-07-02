All apartments in Kansas City
6636 Flora Ave.

6636 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, and a completely renovated kitchen offering new countertops, tiling, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The home also features a newly refurbished bathroom and three good sized bedrooms.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 Hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5351927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Flora Ave. have any available units?
6636 Flora Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6636 Flora Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Flora Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Flora Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 Flora Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6636 Flora Ave. offer parking?
No, 6636 Flora Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6636 Flora Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Flora Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Flora Ave. have a pool?
No, 6636 Flora Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Flora Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6636 Flora Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Flora Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Flora Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Flora Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Flora Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

