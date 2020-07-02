6636 Flora Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, and a completely renovated kitchen offering new countertops, tiling, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The home also features a newly refurbished bathroom and three good sized bedrooms.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 Hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



