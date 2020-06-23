All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5412 Olive St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5412 Olive St.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

5412 Olive St.

5412 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5412 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4638319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Olive St. have any available units?
5412 Olive St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5412 Olive St. currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Olive St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Olive St. pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Olive St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5412 Olive St. offer parking?
No, 5412 Olive St. does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Olive St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Olive St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Olive St. have a pool?
No, 5412 Olive St. does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Olive St. have accessible units?
No, 5412 Olive St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Olive St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Olive St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Olive St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Olive St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary