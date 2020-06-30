All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5043 Agnes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5043 Agnes Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

5043 Agnes Avenue

5043 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5043 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing From Renters Warehouse! Available 2/28/2020. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Recently remodeled and has everything you're looking for in a home.. New floors, fresh paint, new cabinets and appliances!!!! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 Agnes Avenue have any available units?
5043 Agnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5043 Agnes Avenue have?
Some of 5043 Agnes Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 Agnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5043 Agnes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 Agnes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5043 Agnes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5043 Agnes Avenue offer parking?
No, 5043 Agnes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5043 Agnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 Agnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 Agnes Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5043 Agnes Avenue has a pool.
Does 5043 Agnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5043 Agnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 Agnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5043 Agnes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary