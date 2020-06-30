5043 Agnes Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Another Great Listing From Renters Warehouse! Available 2/28/2020. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Recently remodeled and has everything you're looking for in a home.. New floors, fresh paint, new cabinets and appliances!!!! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today.