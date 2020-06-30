All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 12 2020

500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15

500 Gladstone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

500 Gladstone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
google fiber
internet access
Welcome to the Historic Northeast!
Located on Historical Block!
Kansas City's home to the oldest and most stunning homes, breathtaking views and impressive parks!
You will see vintage beauty and a diverse community!
Walk down to Concourse Park and check out the giant polished concrete slide, children's playground and beautiful fountain!
Walk a little farther to see The Colonnade and Kansas City Museum!
Close to all major highways and bus stops!
Step into these huge vintage units with hardwood floors, tall ceilings and giant windows!
1500 square feet of stunning space!!!!!
Large living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings and ceiling fan.
First good size bedroom next to living room with large windows and good size closet.
Beautiful bathroom has hexagon tile and claw foot bathtub.
Huge dining room with plenty of space to entertain.
Second bedroom is off of dining room with large windows and good closet space.
Kitchen boasts nice cabinets, comes equipped with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Third room with closet off of kitchen would make a great small office or kids room!
Washer and dryer in unit!
Google fiber wired!
Central Air!
Off street parking in back is first come, first serve!
Tenants pay electric and $50 water fee.
Dogs and Cats OK with $300 pet deposit, $150 nonrefundable.
Don't hesitate! Come be a part of the coolest neighborhood in Kansas City and celebrate the revival of The Historic Northeast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 have any available units?
500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 have?
Some of 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 offers parking.
Does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 have a pool?
No, 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 have accessible units?
No, 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Gladstone Boulevard - 15 has units with dishwashers.

